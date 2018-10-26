Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is embroiled in a legal battle with his former partner and director Vikas Bahl, Thursday said the #MeToo movement has given voice to years of anger.

Bahl has been accused of sexual harassment by an employee of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, the company that was founded by Kashyap, Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

Kashyap and director Motwane have been under fire for the alleged inaction in the sexual harassment allegations against Bahl. Both Kashyap and Motwane have denied the charge. Kashyap further said there is a need to understand and grow up to the movement, which has taken the industry by storm.

“I cannot talk much [on the #MeToo movement]. Because at this moment whatever I say may be misconstrued or can be taken in any which way and can be used here (in this case). All these years of my silence (was) to protect one person, the victim. I will take the consequences and I have been taking the consequences. I will take the consequences and I have voluntarily taken consequences and stepped back from the work. I will not explain my actions. My priority is something else,” he said.

The priority is a victim’s peace, he added. The director further added that women are still taking stock of the movement, which is perhaps why only a handful have gone down the legal route.

“We are still growing up to it, we are still understanding it,” he said. “Years of anger will come out and then people will come to know what is the right way. We all will take time to understand. I don’t want to say anything further till my non-complicity is proven, I am not qualified to comment on it.”

The woman, who accused Bahl of sexual misconduct, filed an affidavit on Thursday stating that she stands by her allegations but does not want to pursue the case further. She had initially expressed her reluctance to file an affidavit and had only submitted a statement.

Bahl is seeking court direction to Kashyap, Motwane and Mantena to refrain from speaking to the media or posting on social media about the case. He is also seeking damages of Rs100 million (Dh5m) in a defamation case against Kashyap and Motwane.

Kashyap and Motwane had earlier filed affidavits, stating that Bahl had confessed to the incident and had also said that he has done so to many women.