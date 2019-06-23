Director says people keep expecting him to do the same thing

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says his life was ‘ruined’ when his iconic crime thriller ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ released seven years ago.

On June 22, 2012, the first instalment of the two-part ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ hit screens. It is a cult film that revolves around a gangster who clashes with a ruthless coal-mining kingpin.

“Seven years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways hope that ‘Saadhe Saati’ is over by the end of 2019,” Kashyap tweeted.

“Gangs of Wasseypur”, based on a real-life story, was loved by the masses for its rawness. It collected Rs100 million (Dh5.2 million) in its opening weekend.

Kashyap has also helmed films such as ‘Black Friday’, ‘Dev D’, ‘Gulaal’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Raman Raghav’, ‘Mukkabaaz’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’.