Anupam Kher in Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai Image Credit: Supplied

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ on his new website, which he feels will give some hope to people during these stressful times.

‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, offers a glance of Kher’s failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people.

“About a month back, I realised that we had shot ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’, the play that I have been doing for the last 15 years. It’s about my failures, disasters...it’s an autobiography. And I laugh at all those things. We had shot the whole play a few years ago, not for the reason of putting it up somewhere, but just to have a record of it. It was done on HD by professional people. During this pandemic time, I saw it again just like that. And I realised that it’s a play about optimism and hope. It’s a play about never giving up,” Kher said.

“And that’s how I look at my life, that’s how I have been able to do so many things because at a very young age, my father told me that ‘failure is an event, never a person’. So that has stayed with me all my life and I have never really worried about failure, and I am an optimist,” he added.

Kher feels that people stop doing things because they fear failure.

“So when I saw it (his play), I thought that this is the time when people are going through insecurity, uncertainty and people are losing jobs. This play will give some hope to people who watch it,” said the ‘Saaransh’ actor.

“The play is very entertaining, it’s very funny, I play several characters in it, and I am constantly laughing in it, there is audio visual, and there is hope. There is this philosophy that ‘kuch bhi ho sakta hai’ (anything can happen), things will be fine,” he added.