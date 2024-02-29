Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher (68) revealed that his shoot for upcoming film 'Vijay 69' was one of his top five movies.
The actor, who plays a 69-year-old triathlon athlete in the movie, shared that he learned swimming for the role.
Kher also shared that with just three days of shooting remaining, he broke his shoulder. The actor was speaking at the 'Next on Netflix' event on Thursday in Mumbai.
He said, "When I heard the story of this film, I didn't know how to swim. I learned swimming last year and it's one of my achievements, like it's an achievement for my character."
The actor, who has been active in cinema for over four decades, added that the film falls in the top five movies of his career.
Kher said, "I have done 540 films in my career, and this one definitely finds a place in the top 5 films in my filmography, trust me because I've seen the film. This film will inspire a lot of people. I also broke my shoulder during the shoot and we had to stall the remaining three days of shooting on the film. I'm glad with the way this film has turned out."
'Vijay 69' produced by YRF entertainment, is directed by Akshay Roy. It will soon release on Netflix as part of a collaboration between Indian studio giant YRF and Netflix.