Actor Anupam Kher. Image Credit: IANS

Actor Anupam Kher on Friday expressed that he is honoured and humbled to receive a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about his latest book titled ‘Your Best Day Is Today’.

“Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji ! Thank you for this beautiful, generous and full of warmth letter to me about my book #YourBestDayIsToday. It really touched my heart!” Kher wrote on Instagram. “I feel honoured and humbled that you actually took the time out to go through my book. You are an amazingly inspirational leader!”

The actor also shared the letter signed and addressed to him by the Prime Minister.

The letter reads: “Shri Anupam Kher Ji, I was delighted to receive your book ‘Your Best Day Is Today’. It is a timely book given the recent developments over the past year.”

“Right at the beginning of the book, I read that the title of the book is a phrase that your mother used to tell you everyday as a child. The wisdom of your mother, Smt. Dulari Ji, in filling such positivity and spirit of purpose in her child each day has clearly paid off in your achievements,” Modi added. “It is clear that it was the same spirit that helped her as well as your family to overcome the moments of crisis that the pandemic brought into your lives.”