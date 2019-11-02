Actor says it is wrong to criticise them for playing older women in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was just 28 when he played a 65-year-old man in his debut film ‘Saaransh’ in 1984. So the star was disappointed seeing young actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar being criticised for starring as older women in their latest movie ‘Saand Ki Aankh’.

“It does not make any logic to condemn the artists,” he said. “It’s an actor’s job to challenge oneself and do something beyond the comfort zone, and make it interesting. I was in my 20s when I portrayed a 65-year-old man in my first film. People appreciated my performance. So why not now? Why are these talented actresses being criticised? I have not seen ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ but I am proud of the girls that they have essayed the roles of older women.”

Kher also shared that he did not agree with veteran actresses Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan’s views on the controversy.

Gupta had taken a dig at the filmmakers tweeting: “Yes, I was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamse kam humse kara lo bhai [roles of people our age should at least be played by people our age].”

Even Razdan felt that the makers of ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ should have approached senior actors for the roles.