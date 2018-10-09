Veteran actor Anupam Kher met actress Sonali Bendre Behl for dinner in New York, where she is undergoing metastatic cancer treatment and called her inspirational and courageous.

Kher, who is shooting for the American medical drama New Amsterdam in the US, shared a string of photographs of himself along with Bendre and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl.

“‘The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness’. It was so wonderful and refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational and courageous Sonali Bendre along with the compassionate Goldie Behl and ever smiling Rupa,” he captioned the image.

On the acting front, Kher’s New Amsterdam show is inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US.

The show follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Kher plays the role of doctor Vijay Kapoor.