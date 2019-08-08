The actor has appeared in more than 500 films in several languages

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared the key to success and says sometimes the best way to reach it is to celebrate failure.

Kher on Thursday morning tweeted: “We make big things out of our failures. But sometimes the best way to reach success is to celebrate failure. My life journey is a perfect example of that.”

Kher is the recipient of two Indian National Film Awards. He has appeared in more than 500 films in several languages and many plays.

He is known for his work in Hindi films like ‘Saaransh’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Khel’, ‘Darr’, ‘Daddy’, ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’.

Kher has also appeared in international films such as the Golden Globe nominated ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, Ang Lee’s Golden Lion-winning ‘Lust’, ‘Caution’ and David O Russell’s Oscar-winning ‘Silver Linings Playbook’.