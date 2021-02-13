Dia Mirza. Image Credit: GN Archives

It looks like the Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal marriage has set off the wedding bells in Bollywood. It is now being reported that actress-producer Dia Mirza is the latest celebrity who is set to tie the knot.

According to news reports, Mirza will be marrying businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in two days.

While details are yet to emerge, sources have confirmed the same to several news outlets, with an insider also being quoted by the daily, Indian Express. “Dia and Vaibhav will get married on February 15 in Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends. It’s going to be a simple, extremely private ceremony at home,” an insider said.

The couple have been below the radar and have kept their romance quite low-key for Bollywood standards.

It is also being claimed that Mirza will make the official announcement a day after she is wed.

This will be her second marriage, with the actress previously married to Sahil Sangha. The couple announced their separation in 2019 after five years of marriage.

Dhawan and Dalal were the first high profile couple to get married this year, despite a pandemic. The couple were married in a small, intimate ceremony in Alibaug, a small coastal town outside Mumbai. Bollywood filmmaker and mentor Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, director Kunal Kohli and actress Zoa Morani were some of the celebrities present at the wedding.

Other couples that are speculated to be waiting in the wings to get married this year include Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, along with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.