Singers will go live on Sunday to perform for fans amid the coronavirus outbreak

Taking after international singers such as Chris Martin and John Legend, a slew of India musicians including Ankit Tiwari, Akhil Sachdeva and Amaal Malik have decided to perform home concerts for fans via social media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The idea behind the digital concert, Safe and Sound, was given by Mourjo Chaterjee in view of the Janata Curfew to be observed on Sunday. Mourjo is a founder of On Stage Talents, a multi-genre talent agency.

Happy to be part of such an initiative, Akhil Sachdeva, who sang ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’ in ‘Kabir Singh’, said: “It’s a great initiative and we [are] looking forward to this concert.”

Actress Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber will also participate in the concert.

“We urge people to stay home, in the meanwhile we artists will try our best to entertain you’ll with our music,” Weber added.