Actor Anil Kapoor, who turned 63 on December 24, says if he was to ever become a filmmaker then he would direct his daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor.
Anil was interacting with the media at the unveiling of the first look of his forthcoming film ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ along with his co-stars Sonam, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday in Mumbai.
The duo will star together for the first time in the film, where they play father and daughter.
Anil says his daughter has surprised him as an actress.
“It has been wonderful... When I see her on the set and when I see her onscreen, every time I feel that she has completely different kind of presence on both sides. I think that’s a sign of true artist,” he said.
In 2018, Anil featured in ‘Race 3’ and ‘Fanney Khan’. He also produced a web series called ‘Selection Day’ in collaboration with Netflix and even dubbed for Netflix film ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ for the character of Baloo.
“I think this year has been beautiful and I feel year 2019 will be even better,” he said.
Sonam has featured in many female-centric films in her career such as ‘Neerja’, ‘Aisha’, ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’.
“I never made a conscious decision that I want to do films which are in that space. If I like the script and if my role in the film is good then, I will certainly like to do it,” she said.
‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ is a romantic comedy directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It is slated for release on February 1 in India.