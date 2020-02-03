The issue arose after Sonam shared post from an English daily about the Jamia shooting

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is again in the middle of a Twitter controversy, after a journalist questioned her father's links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the ever outspoken daughter slammed the reporter for insinuating.

The issue arose after Sonam shared post from an English daily about the shooting that took place near Jamia.

"This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those."

Responding to her tweet a journalist commented: "Yes, you raise your voice very intensely. Please tell the country whether your father's picture with terrorist Dawood is related to his karma or his religion?"

The journalist asked whether that relationship was based on 'Karma' or 'Dharma'.