Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu also star in the Mohit Suri directed thriller

Director Mohit Suri with actors Disha Patani, Aditya Roy kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu Image Credit: Supplied

The makers of ‘Malang’ have announced a star-studded line-up to feature in the revenge drama, with Anil Kapoor teaming up for the first time with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

The film, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2020, has been directed by Mohit Suri with T-Series and producer Luv Ranjan joining the feature.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar confirmed on Twitter the film’s shooting will begin later this month.

For Kumar, this film also marks his collaboration with Suri and Kapur since the release of ‘Aashiqui 2’ in 2013 that went on to become a box office hit that year.