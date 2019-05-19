Image Credit: Instagram

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor on Sunday clocked 35 years of married life, and only had words full of love for each other.

“The best thing that ever happened to me is you ... Our life together has been one big adventure and I wouldn’t change a thing. 11 years of dating and 35 years of marriage! I can’t wait to spend the next 46 with you! Happy Anniversary, Sunita Kapoor! Love you,” Anil tweeted.

Sunita wrote on Instagram: “Sharing the good times, bearing the hard times, trusting in love to show us the way. Laughing and living, trusting and forgiving. Together forever, side by side, day by day and the years have flown.”

Together, the couple has three children: Sonam K Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Sonam said her parents make a perfect couple.