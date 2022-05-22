In a conversation with Indian Express, Bazmee addressed the rumour that Kumar wasn’t paid the starry salary he commanded for the sequel. “Akshay Kumar is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years,” came Bazmee’s diplomatic response.

The filmmaker continued: “Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. But of course, if he was in our film, and if our story would have permitted that, then I am sure (he would have done it). We share a great relationship and friendship. I had directed ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Welcome’ and ‘Singh is Kinng’ with him. We share a great rapport and I would love to work with him again.”