Even as Kartik Aaryan and Tabu walk away with praises for the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which recording a bumper opening by earning Rs141.1 million at the domestic box office in India, there has been speculation as to why Akshay Kumar didn’t return to the sequel after leading the first film.
With rumours of bad blood between Kumar and director Anees Bazmee swirling, the filmmaker has finally put all speculations to rest to address the veteran actor’s absence in the sequel.
In a conversation with Indian Express, Bazmee addressed the rumour that Kumar wasn’t paid the starry salary he commanded for the sequel. “Akshay Kumar is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years,” came Bazmee’s diplomatic response.
The filmmaker continued: “Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. But of course, if he was in our film, and if our story would have permitted that, then I am sure (he would have done it). We share a great relationship and friendship. I had directed ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Welcome’ and ‘Singh is Kinng’ with him. We share a great rapport and I would love to work with him again.”
Even as he earns accolades for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Bazmee is also looking ahead to his next project, ‘No Entry Mein Entry’, which is a sequel to his 2005 film ‘No Entry’. The sequel marks the return of Salman Khan to the franchise, along with Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor.