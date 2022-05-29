Bollywood actor Amrita Arora recently reacted to a social media user, who body-shamed her and called her ‘buddhi’ or old in the comment section of her latest post.
Earlier in the week, Arora marked her presence at Karan’s Johar 50th birthday party and posted a glimpse of the same on her social media account along with bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Malaika Arora.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a snapshot of a few comments on her post and wrote: “I keep seeing this on comments. If and when I bother to check unless it’s the one that comes up on top! So...buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it’s just a word... a word that means old? Yes we are older and wiser but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?”
In her next story she wrote, “Also got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it ...I love it ..my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone’s issue!”
In reaction to these stories, Kapoor Khan came in support of her bestie and reposted the story.
Kapoor Khan’s and Arora’s friendship goes way back and they have been BFFs for over a decade now. The two have even shared screen space in ‘Kambakkht Ishq’.