Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk has pushed the release date of his upcoming film ‘Sher Bagga’ in the wake of the death of Sidhu Moosewala who was brutally gunned down in his car in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.
Virk took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Moosewala. The picture shows two artists on the front seats of their car and some other friends posing with them from the back seat for a selfie.
He also shared a note in the story section, writing: “As a team ‘Sher Bagga’, we were supposed to meet you all at your nearest theatres on June 10th to celebrate the cinema (sic).
“But due to extremely sad and unfortunate time, we are not in a state of mind to celebrate this art form. Therefore, we have postponed the release of #SherBagga (Further details would be shared soon.).”
Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, ‘Sher Bagga’, which stars Sonam Bajwa as the main lead, has been backed by Virk himself along with Daljit Thind. Deep Sehgal, Nirmal Rishi, Kaka Kautki, Baninder Bunny, Rup Khatkar, Jasneet Kaur, and Gurdiyal Singh also feature in the film in pivotal roles.