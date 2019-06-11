Imran Khan's image was used as Bachchan's profile pic by the hackers Image Credit: Twitter

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked, and his profile picture replaced with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night.

His Twitter biography, which usually reads, “Actor... well at least some still saying so!”, was suffixed by “Love Pakistan”.

Additionally, three posts were sent out and the verified profile’s cover image was also changed. One of the posts included a picture of Khan with the Pakistan flag.

Another tweet, which was pinned, read: “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviours of Iceland Republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big cyber attack here.”

A tweet by the hackers from Bachchan's verified account Image Credit: Twitter

The hack was taken note of within minutes and the account was restored shortly after.

“We have informed our cyber unit and the Maharashtra Cyber about the hacked Twitter account of Amitabh Bachchan. They are investigating the matter,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.