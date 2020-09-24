Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: AFP

Amitabh Bachchan got trolled on Facebook on Thursday after promoting a short film titled ‘Doobie’. Netizens felt the veteran actor should rather speak up on the alleged drug links of Bollywood, currently being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The word doobie is slang for a marijuana cigarette or joint, an illegal substance that has nothing to do with the movie. “Presenting #DOOBIE the undying spirit of a 5 year old ragpicker .. a film by Keith Gomes #child4ev .. Keith was an AD on my film Aladdin .. come a long way .. my congratulations !! Keith Ohm,” Bachchan wrote on Facebook on Thursday, along with the short film’s trailer.

A section of netizens were not too impressed. They questioned Bachchan’s silence over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and Bollywood’s alleged drug links, at a time when the NCB has issued summons to film stars such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

“Sweet clips! Mumbai film industry on the verge of losing its age old charisma and attractions. The revelations are destroying everything,” commented another user.

“First speak out and clean out bollywood then you are in possession to talk about films and society. if you can’t then pls get loss,” wrote another user.

“Sir, how long will you be neutral on the current situation in our country. Please come forward and support for the truth,” suggested another user.