Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will pay off the loans of farmers from Uttar Pradesh to the tune of Rs55 million (Dh2.7 million).

“A list of over 850 farmers from Uttar Pradesh have been identified and their loans... shall be taken care of,” the 76-year-old actor posted on his blog.

Bachchan had recently, through government agencies, identified 44 families who had lost their loved ones and distributed cash to them as a gesture.

“44 families diversified into 112 entities were given out in my small way from Maharashtra. The bravehearts, the shaheed [martyr]... More needs to be done from other parts of the country too... it shall be done,” he added.

He said more than 350 farmers’ loans that were difficult to pay off were paid off as well to prevent them from committing suicide.

Bachchan also said he will help Ajeet Singh, who works towards the protection of girls forced into prostitution. Apart from this, the actor said he will also contribute to Sarbani Das Roy, who has taken up the work to look after and protect those that are mentally ill.