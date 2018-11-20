After Maharashtra, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will pay off loans of farmers in Uttar Pradesh and will personally meet some of them to give them their bank letters.
The superstar will be taking care of 1,398 farmer loans from Uttar Pradesh amounting to over Rs40.5 million (Dh2.07 million).
Bachchan has done an OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank Of India and cleared the farmers’ loans with the bank. He has also invited 70 farmers to Mumbai by blocking an entire train compartment for their travel, to personally give them their bank letters on November 26, Bachchan’s spokesperson confirmed.
When approached, his official spokesperson confirmed: “Yes, Mr Bachchan has cleared the loans of 1398 farmers from Uttar Pradesh. He had earlier paid off the loans of Maharashtra’s farmers. And now he has done so for the debted farmers of UP. Around 70 farmers have been chosen to personally travel and receive the bank letters directly from Mr Bachchan in Mumbai, clearing their outstanding dues.”
Earlier this year, the Paa star, who is in Baroda to accept the Sayaji Ratna Award, helped over 350 farmers by paying off their debts and also helped the families of around 44 martyrs of Maharashtra.
Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan handed over the amount to the farmers and army martyr families privately in Mumbai a few months ago.