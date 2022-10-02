Amitabh Bachchan, who will celebrate his 80th birthday this month, will be given a nod by the International Indian Film Academy Awards.
In the run-up to his birthday on October 11, Bachchan’s robust body of work will be celebrated along with his fans being entertained with trivia and quizzes. Popularly known as Bollywood’s Shehenshah (Emperor), Bachchan has also won several awards on the IIFA stage over the years and has truly shone on this awards platform.
Bachchan and IIFAs go a long way. His first-ever Bollywood wax figure at Madame Tussauds which was facilitated at the inaugural IIFA in London in 2000. He is currently one of the actors who has been awarded with the most best actor awards by IIFA.
Over the next 10-days, the IIFA celebration will continue with polls, quizzes and trivia highlighting his much-celebrated work and achievements.
It’s yet to be known if the actor will be physically present during IIFA, but several Bollywood stars including his son and actor Abishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were a part of the IIFAs in Abu Dhabi.
This year, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan are confirmed to attend IIFAs. It’s the second time that the annual awards are being held in the UAE capital back-to-back.
The travelling awards is a dazzling song-and-dance spectacle where the best in Bollywood is honoured. Last year, actors including Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shahid Kapoor were a part of the awards night.