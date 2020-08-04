Dairy brand Amul on Monday celebrated the recovery of actor Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19 through a doodle, which the star thanked them for.
Amul shared the new cartoon titled ‘Homecoming gift’ on Twitter on Monday evening. The doodle features the brand mascot looking at the mobile phone of the ‘Agneepath’ actor while he is seen seated on a recliner. The poster reads, “AB beats C!”
“#Amul Topical: Amitabh Bachchan returns home from the hospital!” tweeted Amul with the cartoon.
To which the star replied, “Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns...”
On Sunday the ‘Sholay’ actor, who has been updating his fans about the health since he was admitted, said that he tested negative for COVID-19 and was going home.
The actor was admitted at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where had been admitted along with son Abhishek Bachchan on July 11, after testing positive for the virus.