Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his property will be divided equally between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.
The veteran often expresses love for his daughter on social media, and now, the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign ambassador has said that his son alone will not have the full authority to his property.
Earlier this year, Amitabh penned a heartfelt post for Shweta as her debut novel ‘Paradise Towers’ made it to best-selling lists.
Praising Shweta for the achievement, Bachchan took to social media and wrote: “Nothing brings greater pride to a father than this achievement of a daughter. Daughters are special. From this little ‘ghunghat [veil]’ to the ‘best seller’.”