Actor says both children will inherit his property equally

Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his property will be divided equally between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

The veteran often expresses love for his daughter on social media, and now, the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign ambassador has said that his son alone will not have the full authority to his property.

Earlier this year, Amitabh penned a heartfelt post for Shweta as her debut novel ‘Paradise Towers’ made it to best-selling lists.