The Bollywood stars could be playing father-daughter in a new movie

Katrina Kaif Image Credit: AP

Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif could star as father and daughter in an upcoming slice-of-life comedy.

The film is to be directed by ‘Queen’ helmer Vikas Bahl according to a report in Indian daily Mumbai Mirror.

“The film is tentatively titled ‘Deadly’, as the story is centred around a funeral. Katrina loved the basic premise, which essentially traces the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with humorous undertones, and gave an instant go-ahead to Vikas,” the newspaper reported a source as saying.

How cool he looks, like a dude. Did you know, his father, Harivanshrai Bachchan wanted to name him Inquilab? Would you have connected? Anyway, it was later decided to call him Amitabh which means unending brilliance. Image Credit: Facebook : Amitabh Bachchan

The source added that Kaif who has primarily enthralled fans as a mainstream star over her 17-year career, is looking to experiment with new genres now and the project fits the bill at this point. The makers have reportedly approached Bachchan with an offer for the central role, and an official announcement of the project will be made soon as he gives a confirmation.