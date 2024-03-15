Indian actor and legend Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a hopsital in Mumbai after undergoing angioplasty on March 15, according to reports.
The 81-year-old icon, whose fame and appeal has spanned over five decades, was reportedly admitted to the hospital on Friday morning. According to reports the angioplasty was performed on his leg and not his heart.
“An angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart," said a source to CNNNews18.
Earlier this afternoon, the actor took to X and posted a tweet expressing gratitude in the afternoon. He wrote, "in gratitude ever ..".
But it's yet to be ascertained if his latest post was regarding his health.
Details on his recovery and his health status are still awaited.
Bachchan is one of India's most famous and popular actors. His deep baritone voice and his long spell in Bollywood ensured that he remained relevant till this date.
Bachchan was last seen in the family drama 'Goodbye', also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He will soon be seen in Deepika Padukone and Prabhas film Kalki AD 2898. It's a big budget film. Bachchan is also a part of a project 'Vettaiyan' starring Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier.