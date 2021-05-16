Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has received his second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.
The veteran star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo where he can be seen taking the jab on his left arm.
The 78-year-old actor called his second dose “doosra” (second), comparing it with doosra in cricket (a type of delivery by an off-spin bowler) and apologised for cracking a poor joke.
Taking to his blog, Bachchan also spoke about his donations to the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and city hospitals amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The work though on the care fronts continues and happily I was able to deliver the first lot of 10 ventilators to the desired locations .. the Municipal Corporation of the City and 3 Hospitals and one clinic .. the balance 10 that I have ordered should be in in a few days and they too shall be distributed to care centres and Hospitals in dire need,” Bachchan wrote in his blog early on Sunday.