‘Badhaai Ho’ director Amit Sharma says he will start shooting for his next film along with actor Ajay Devgn soon.
Sharma was interacting with the media at the ITCH Summit 2019 in Mumbai on Thursday.
“My next film is a football related film. It’s a period film... we will start shooting of the film in next two to three months around May or June,” he said.
The movie will focus on the golden years of Indian football between 1951 and 1962. Devgn will play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was a coach and manager of the Indian national football team.
“I think it’s a really nice time for cinema. We are getting to hear and watch good and unconventional stories and I am happy that those films are doing well at the box office. I think people are going to theatres to watch those films, that’s why they are doing good business,” he said. “In fact, the audience is giving us a message that keep making good film based on good stories.”
Sharma believes no one can teach filmmaking and acting to anybody.
“It’s either there inside you or it isn’t. It’s just that you need to tap the right points and decide where it is taking you,” he added.
Sharma made his directorial debut in 2015 with ‘Tevar’, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, but it failed to impress.
However, his second film ‘Badhaai Ho’ did very well.
“I feel there is no definition to success. If you achieve success more than your expectation, then it’s bad and if you do not achieve success, then also it’s bad. One of my films has worked and I am here right in front of the media... So, that is success and I feel success should be under control,” Sharma added.
His as-yet untitled sports biopic will be bankrolled by Akash Chawla’s Freshlime Films and Boney Kapoor.