Writer-director Vinta Nanda is speechless after it was reported that actor Alok Nath, whom she has accused of rape, will star in a film about the #MeToo movement.
Titled ‘#MainBhi’, the film has been directed by Nasir Khan and will see Nath play a judge who gives his verdict in a child molestation case.
“I don’t know what to say. When I heard about this ironical casting my mind, my heart and soul was with Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan. I couldn’t keep my eyes off the television screen because I wanted to see him as he stepped on Indian soil today,” Nanda said.
“I’m praying for peace and wishing that the Almighty grants us a non-violent universe. I can’t think of anything else at the moment,” she said.
However, she isn’t bothered with what Nath is doing.
“This piece of news about Alok Nath acting in a film is irrelevant and has no effect upon what is actually going on in my heart,” she said.
Nanda accused Nath of raping her nearly 19 years ago when they worked together. He has denied all the allegations.