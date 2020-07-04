It appears the Bhatts can’t seem to catch a break lately. After being on the receiving end of trolling following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, their latest movie outing has also hit a hurdle.
According to news reports, ‘Sadak 2’, which stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapul in the lead and also marks the comeback of Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt at the helm, has landed in legal trouble for hurting religious sentiments.
In a news report filed by PTI, a complaint has been filed again Mahesh, brother Mukesh Bhatt and Alia for “hurting Hindu sentiments” through a poster of their upcoming venture.
The poster, which was released last week, depicts what the makers say is Mount Kailash.
According to PTI, the complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur, through his lawyer.
Thn next hearing is scheduled for July 8, with the complainant takeing exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of the movie.
‘Sadak 2’ is the sequel ot the ‘91 hit of the same name, which star Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The duo also return to the sequel, which will release on Disney+ Hotstar following theatres shutting down across India due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Bhatts have been receiving flak on social media, with Alia also shutting off comments on her Instagram, following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. The actor died by suicide and fans are holding Bollywood bluebloods and star kids accountable for not allowing outsiders a chance in the film industry.