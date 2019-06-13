A childhood photograph of actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt and designer Masaba Gupta at a party together has surfaced on social media which has left fans excited.

The image was shared by producer Anu Ranjan on Instagram. The caption reads: “These are the most adorable ones, without realising.”

Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is also in the image as are Ranjan’s daughters Akanksha and Anushka. Roshan can be seen in a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans, while Bhatt stands beside him in a white dress with a matching hairband.

Shaheen commented on the image: “Why Anu aunty, why.” to which Ranjan replied: “Haha still as adorable.”

Several social media users wrote: “Hrithik is so handsome. Masaba and Alia are cute.”

Another wrote: “Hrithik looks the same even after so many years. Wow!”

On the Bollywood front, Bhatt is gearing up for the release of ‘Brahmastra’, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.