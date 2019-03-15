The ‘Baahubali’ director has also roped in Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the film

Alia Bhatt, who turned 26 on March 15 and will make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, says now her wish has been fulfilled as she always wanted to work with the ‘Baahubali’ series filmmaker.

Rajamouli announced that she and Ajay Devgn would be a part of the period action film which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.

“Now, I am doing the preparation for it. I can’t reveal details of the film because I don’t know whether I am supposed to talk about it, but I am feeling really grateful as I wished in my heart that I wanted to work Rajamouli sir and that wish has been fulfilled now, so I feel immense gratitude,” she said, adding: “It’s my first time to work in the South Indian film industry, so I am really excited.”

‘RRR’ will tell a fictitious story based on two freedom fighters. The film will release on July 30, 2020, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously.

Apart from this announcement, the teaser of Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Kalank’ has got a positive response from the audience. After that she will feature in ‘Brahmastra’.

Asked if she she has set a new benchmark for herself by doing such big films, she said: “Whenever I do any film, I first see what is my character in the film and who is the director. I think it’s not important to remember that what benchmark I have set for myself.