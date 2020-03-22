Stories circulated when Ranbir Kapoor wasn’t spotted with Alia Bhatt on her birthday

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has finally put an end to all rumours about her alleged break up with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor through a photograph on social media.

Bhatt shared a picture of herself looking at the sunset while standing on her balcony. But it was her caption that grabbed the attention. “Stay home and... watch the sunset... #stayhomestaysafe... P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK [sic],” Bhatt captioned the image.

Her sister Shaheen Bhatt soon commented: “So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then.”

Kapoor’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also posted a heart emoji on the image.

Rumours of a break up started circulating when Kapoor was found missing from Bhatt’s birthday celebrations last week.