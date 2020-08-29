Alia Bhatt Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has garnered dislikes for her latest attempt at singing.

Her latest film ‘Sadak 2’, which released digitally on Friday, saw her take to the mic for a reprised version of the song ‘Tum Se Hi’, which was also released on on the official YouTube page of Sony Music.

The song has 23,000 likes and 47,000 dislikes at the time of publishing this report. Reactions to the song in the comment section have been mixed.

“We will destroy Bhatt title, miss you Sushant,” a user commented.

“RIP ears,” another one wrote.

However, there are people who praised Alia’s singing skills, too.

“Beautiful singing,” a user wrote.

“You sing so well,” another user commented.

TAB Sadak 2 pic Image Credit: YouTube

‘Sadak 2’ has been facing negative response ever since the first look of the film was launched. On August 16, it was reported that the film’s trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released on August 12, the trailer of ‘Sadak 2’ was trolled by many netizens as it was seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism — a topic that has become a subject of debate after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur Image Credit: Supplied

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. A UAE release of the film has yet to be determined. However, the reviews saw movie largely slammed by fans and critics on social media.

In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Rajput’s family, had rated ‘Sadak 2’ as 98 per cent nepotistic.

Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past weeks urging everyone to boycott the film.

It seems like the streak of negativity about the film continues with the release of Alia’s song.