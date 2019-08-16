Bollywood actress was launched by Karan Johar in his 2012 film ‘Student of The Year’

Alia Bhatt and Yash Johar on Raksha Bandhan. Image Credit: instagram.com/aliaabhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt took out time to tie a rakhi on the tiny wrist of filmmaker Karan Johar’s son Yash on Rakshan Bandhan.

Johar had launched Bhatt’s Bollywood career with his 2012 film ‘Student Of The Year’, following which the actress features in almost every production of the filmmaker. While Johar openly mentors Bhatt and her career, the two have often addressed each other as father and daughter.

On Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, a Hindu tradition in which sisters tie band on their brother’s wrists as a symbol of protection, Bhatt ensured she carried out her sisterly ritual by tying a rakhi on Yash’s wrist.

Johar, who became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy in 2017, posted a photograph of Bhatt and Yash and wrote: “Alia didi!” (Sister Alia).