Actor Ali Fazal has called out the producers of ‘Tadka’, a movie directed by Prakash Raj, over non-payment of dues.

Fazal spoke up when he found a song from the film doing the rounds online. Months after the Taapsee Pannu and Fazal-led ‘Tadka’ reportedly ran into legal trouble over the Intellectual Property Rights of the venture, Zee Music uploaded a song from the film on their official YouTube channel and also tweeted it.

Ali tweeted: “There’s a court case on the producers of this film as far as I remember. Cheques had bounced. Actors and crew still haven’t gotten paid. Surprised to see a promotional song coming out from the film.”

The movie has been produced by Prakash Raj along with Sameer Dixit and Jatish Verma, who are partners in a production house called Movie Makers.

According to a source, Fazal was displeased with the rampant flouting of court rules which evidently had kept the film on hold. “Additionally, he saw the incident as a breach of ethical conduct on part of the producers who are yet to clear payments for the cast and crew but are willing to flaunt their film on social media,” the source said.

“Not the one to stay mum on issues close to his heart, he put his version out there to make his stand on the matter clear and show his solidarity with the aggrieved cast and crew,” the source added.