Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'
Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi' Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment
Also in this package

After weeks of speculation, the makers of ‘Sooryavanshi’ have finally announced the release date of the film.

Lead star Akshay Kumar, along with Ranveer Singh who features in a cameo in the action thriller, took to social media on Sunday and announced the release date on the occasion of director Rohit Shetty’s birthday.

The two stars posted a teaser video stating how ‘Sooryavanshi’s trailer dropped on the same day a year ago, but the film had to be put on the backburner after cinemas across India shutdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kumar added a special message along with his post, writing: “Sooryavanshi : Because A Promise Is A Promise. We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police [The Police is coming] #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021.”

Kumar also posted a special birthday message for Shetty, posting: “It was easiest to bond with Rohit because we shared one common passion which brought us together: Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead.”

The film is a part of Shetty’s cop universe, which also features Ajay Devgn, who starred in ‘Singham’, along with Singh who played the lead in ‘Simmba’. Devgn will also have a cameo in ‘Sooryavanshi’.

The film is being produced by Reliance Entertainment.