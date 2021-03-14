After weeks of speculation, the makers of ‘Sooryavanshi’ have finally announced the release date of the film.
Lead star Akshay Kumar, along with Ranveer Singh who features in a cameo in the action thriller, took to social media on Sunday and announced the release date on the occasion of director Rohit Shetty’s birthday.
The two stars posted a teaser video stating how ‘Sooryavanshi’s trailer dropped on the same day a year ago, but the film had to be put on the backburner after cinemas across India shutdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kumar added a special message along with his post, writing: “Sooryavanshi : Because A Promise Is A Promise. We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police [The Police is coming] #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021.”
Kumar also posted a special birthday message for Shetty, posting: “It was easiest to bond with Rohit because we shared one common passion which brought us together: Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead.”
The film is a part of Shetty’s cop universe, which also features Ajay Devgn, who starred in ‘Singham’, along with Singh who played the lead in ‘Simmba’. Devgn will also have a cameo in ‘Sooryavanshi’.
The film is being produced by Reliance Entertainment.