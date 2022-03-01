In a win for the makers of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a change in the name of the period film.
The Yash Raj Films production had faced a legal notice by a Delhi-based NGO that had cited that naming the movie ‘Prithviraj’ hurt the sentiments of the public at large and it should be more respectful towards the Indian emperor who ruled the country in the 12th century.
The plea suggested that the movie’s name should be modified as ‘Great Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan’, while claimubf that using the warrior’s name without respectful prefixes is contrary to the Cinematograph Act. The court, however, refused to entertain the plea.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said it was inclined to dismiss the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with costs, following which the petitioner’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the plea.
The period film features Kumar in the titular role, with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar making her Bollywood debut. Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is directing the epic that is releasing worldwide on June 10.
According to an earlier release, the film revolves around the First Battle of Tarain, in which Prithviraj Chauhan fought the forces of Muhammad of Ghor. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles