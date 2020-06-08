Good Newwz Image Credit: Supplied

Calling all Bollywood fans. In what can be perceived as an attempt to draw in people into the theatres post COVID-19 restrictions in the UAE, Akshay Kumar’s hit comedy ‘Good Newwz’ and Ayushmann Khurrana’s hit ‘Dream Girl’ will release again in Dubai cinemas on June 11.

These two mammoth hits and feel-good entertainers, which released before the COVID-19 outbreak, join the list of films like ‘Thappad’ and Malayalam film ‘Forensic’ which released last week.

“Dubai has always given so much love to me and my films. The re-release of ‘Good Newwz’ is very special, especially during such times. The film has garnered positive response so far and I hope it manages to entertain audiences once again,” Kumar said in a statement.

‘Good Newwz’ saw Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a upwardly mobile couple who are desperate to have a baby and conceive one through IVF. But a bizarre mix up at the fertility centre adds a witty, dramatic twist to their lives bringing in uninvited guests played by Kiara Advani and Dijith Dosanjh.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in ‘Dream Girl’. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Dream Girl’, starring Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is a tale of Aman who is an ace at impersonating a woman’s voice. He gets hired in a seedy call-centre and a comedy of errors ensue.

Produced by Zee Studios International, these two movies were cherry picked to attract viewers into the cinemas again. Cinemas across Dubai opened to the public recently with several precautions including distanced seating and prohibition of children under 12 and above 60 in place.

“We want people to start experiencing movies, stories, laughter again on the big screen. The re-release of ‘Good Newwz’ and ‘Dream Girl’ is an opportunity for our audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the bigger screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront. The health and safety of our audiences will always be our primary concern and we are making sure that the theatres are following all the precautionary guidelines,” said Vibha Chopra, head of Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment.