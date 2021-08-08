Akshay Kumar’s upcoming release ‘Bell Bottom’ may be creating waves for all the right reasons since it’s the first big Bollywood film to release in the Indian theatres after the brutal second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, but it courted trouble when social media users accused its makers of plagiarism.
Trouble began when the poster of its song ‘Marjaawaan’ dropped last week and many found the poster bearing an uncanny resemblance to the social media posts of a travel influencer Camille.
The poster shows Kumar locked in an amorous pose with co-star Vaani Kapoor on a moving train. Camille had posted similar images when she was travelling through Sri Lanka.
Diet Sabya, a website known for calling out Bollywood and fashion errors, were the first ones to report the blip. The makers of 'Bell Bottom' are yet to comment.
‘Bell Bottom’ will release in the UAE cinemas on August 19 and also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Kapoor in prominent roles.