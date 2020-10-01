Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'. Image Credit: Twitter

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who’s known to balance several films in a year, has completed the filming of his new project ‘Bell Bottom’, despite the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a curveball in his direction. The film is a multi-starrer and features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

“It’s teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again,” Kumar said.

The makers claim it’s the first Hindi film to finish shooting from start to finish during the COVID-19 era, but their claim couldn’t be independently verified by Gulf News. In Hollywood, big-budget films such as Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘Jurassic Park: Dominion’, have resumed filming keeping safety protocols in mind.

The producers of ‘Bell Bottom’, Pooja Entertainment, claim that filming for ‘Bell Bottom’ challenged them endlessly. More than 200 Indians worked around the clock on the sets to make the filming a reality.

“This was easily among the smoothest productions that I have been a part of. I was concerned about how it was going to play out, given the fear and health concerns but I must thank and congratulate Pooja Entertainment for the fantastic planning and the attention to detail. I hope this gives encouragement and confidence to other people back home to shoot,” said Vaani Kapoor in a statement.