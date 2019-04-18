Indian Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during an event to wish good luck to Indian athletes for the 2018 Asian Games, in Mumbai on July 28, 2018. The Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Akshay Kumar says cinema is not only a way to reach out to the masses but also to educate them.

Be it ‘Padman’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ or ‘2.0’, Kumar wants to back films that send out a message. The actor says it is his way of giving back to the society.

“I feel movies are a type of communication that is consumed by majority of people not only in India but also internationally,” Kumar said in a statement.

“It is a way of not only reaching out to the masses but also at times educating them. I feel there is no point of being an influencer if you can’t make the best use of your platform to improve the country. This is my way of giving back,” he said.

Kumar portrays the main antagonist, an eccentric scientist named Richard in ‘2.0’. The film marked Kumar’s Tamil debut and is his first film with megastar Rajinikanth.