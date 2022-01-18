As India celebrates the festival of colours Holi this year, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar plans to treat his army of fans to his new film.
His upcoming gangster drama ‘Bachchan Pandey’, starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez will release in Indian cinemas on March 18, tweeted the star along with a poster from the film. The film was extensively shot in Rajasthan.
“Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March 2022. Directed by @farhadsamji.”
This release is a significant one for Bollywood pundits and industry stake holders as it’s one of the first major Bollywood releases since the Omicron wave triggered the closure of multiplexes and cinema halls in several states in India.
Last year, Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ was meant to release on December 30 in the UAE and a day later in India, however it got postponed due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in India. Its makers are yet to reveal the new dates of its release.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ was earlier scheduled to release on December 25, 2020, but saw multiple delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kumar’s earlier cinematic release ‘Bell Bottom’ revived the trade to a large extent last year and many continue to pin hopes on the action hero to play saviour again. Kumar is one of Bollywood’s most prolific actors.
In 2022, the actor has long list of films to roll out including ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Gorkha’.