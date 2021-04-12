Akshay Kumar Image Credit: Instagram/akshaykumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back home from the hospital after being admitted as a precautionary measure after he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4.

His wife and author Twinkle Khanna shared the news on her Instagram account on April 12. The former actress and writer posted a black and white caricature of Kumar and herself looking blissful and happy.

“Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell,” wrote Khanna, alluding a popular line from Aamir Khan’s heartwarming blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’.

On April 4, the 53-year-old actor had revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus and was under home quarantine. The ‘Khiladi’ star took to his Twitter to reveal his diagnosis.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself... I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action very soon!,”posted Kumar. He seems to have stuck to his word.

According to reports, Kumar was shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Ram Setu’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, when he tested positive. Kumar is also working on several projects including ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’. His film ‘Sooryavanshi’, which was up for release this April, has been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India.

Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu Image Credit: Twitter.com/akshaykumar

Bollywood has seen a massive number of people being affected by COVID-19. Stars including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others are in different stages of battling the virus.