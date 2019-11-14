Akshay Kumar unveiled another poster from his upcoming comedy-drama ‘Good Newwz’ featuring the lead cast on social media on Thursday.

It has the star cast of the movie, namely, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Akshay.

In the poster, Kumar’s face is seen being squeezed in by Advani’s baby bump while on the other side Kapoor Khan’s belly is seen next to Dosanjh’s face.

The makers of the movie have called it the biggest goof-up of the year.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Mission Mangal’ star captioned the poster: “The goof-ups are bound to multiply... and that’s how you get — #GoodNewwz! Coming to you this #Christmas, 27th December.”

The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Kumar and Kapoor Khan, as Honey and Monika, will be seen trying to conceive a baby.

The film began production in November last year. Apart from Akshay, Kareena and Kiara, it also stars Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who has acted in a number of Hindi films including ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Arjun Patiala’.