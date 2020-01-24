The B Praak song emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019

Akshay Kumar Image Credit: IANS

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon are ready to reunite in the sequel to their popular track ‘Filhall’, which was released last year.

The B Praak song, which has crossed more than 500 million views on YouTube, emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019, when it released in November.

Now, spurred on by the success of the music video, the makers have decided to launch a sequel to the song.

Sharing the news on social media, Kumar wrote: “The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2.”

Composed by Jaani, the video featured Kumar as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur’s character and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.

‘Filhall’ marked Kumar’s music video debut and Nupur’s entry into the world of show business.