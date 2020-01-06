The actor is in the UAE to film a song from his upcoming horror comedy

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be in Dubai for the next 72 hours to film a song from his upcoming horror comedy ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, Gulf News tabloid! can exclusively reveal.

The actor, who is riding high after the success of his comedy ‘Good Newwz’, will be here until January 8, confirmed an industry source. The actor will film a song in various parts of Dubai including Dubai Marina, near Meydan and Jumeirah Beach Residence, said the source.

It is not the first time that Kumar has chosen to film portions of his films in the UAE.

In 2015, Kumar filmed important parts of his blockbuster ‘Airlift’, an ambitious tale about a massive civilian evacuation of Indian expatriates that took place during the 1990 Gulf War when Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait, in Ras Al Khaimah. When tabloid! visited the sets three years ago, the emirate was dressed up to look like Kuwait in the 90s.

In ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, the actor will play a transgender character for the first time in his career and he claims it’s one of the most difficult that he has played. The film is a remake of the hit Tamil film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’ directed by Raghava Lawrence. The same director is remaking it in Hindi.