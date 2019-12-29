Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Ranveer Singh-led action film ‘Simmba’ completed one year since its release on Saturday.

On the occasion, actors Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared a teaser of Shetty’s cop universe, which shows Singham (Devgn), Simmba (Singh) and Sooryavanshi (Kumar) coming together for the first time.

Devgn, who starred in the first Shetty directorial ‘Singham’ and the sequel ‘Singham 2’, celebrated the filmmaker’s cop universe by sharing a video on Twitter. The caption to the video read: “It doesn’t get bigger than this. Thrice the fun, thrice the action and thrice the entertainment assured in the #RohitShettyCopUniverse with our favourite trio — Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Here’s celebrating 1 Year of Simmba.”

Singh added to the excitement of fans as he shared the same video on Twitter by captioning it with a famous dialogue from his blockbuster movie.

Kumar, who will also be seen in the avatar of a cop in ‘Sooryavanshi’, shared the teaser on Twitter. It shows the journey of ‘Singham’ which starts and ends with glimpses of Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi who are seen all guns blazing.