The actor has kicked off shooting for ‘Mayday’, while revealing release dates for films

Ajay Devgn Image Credit: IANS

Actor-turned-director Ajay Devgn announced that he has “officially” kickstarted shooting for his film ‘MayDay,’ in Hyderabad with the cast that includes veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The ‘Singham,’ actor hopped on to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the clapperboard that saw his name written as the director of the film.

“Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents,” he wrote along with the picture.

“Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family, and well-wishers,” he added.

Devgn also announced that the edge-of-the-seat human drama will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

While he is directing and producing the film, Devgn will also be essaying a pivotal role of a pilot in it.

Directed-produced by Devgn, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

Meanwhile, Devgn has also announced that his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ will arrive in theatres on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of the Indian festival of Dussehra.

The film is inspired by the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was a football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 till his death in 1963.

“‘Maidaan’ now releases worldwide in theatres on Dussehra 2021. Shoot commences January 2021.

While shooting will resume in January 2021, portions of the film have already been shot across Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai. The unit was to start the final schedule when all filming activity had to be stalled owing to COVID-19.

The primary shooting of the film is already 65 per cent completed and the last schedule will now end by April 2021.