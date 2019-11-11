Actor will star as a great fighter in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’

Image Credit:

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming drama ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ will not only picture him as a great fighter but will also be the feature with which he hits a century in Bollywood.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Devgn turned 100 films old and to mark the occasion, his wife and actor Kajol posted a video tracing back the legacy of the actor.

“In stories we find ... Love, pain, laughter, celebration, realisation, dreams and beliefs; and the unexpected. 30 years, 100 stories and many more to tell. Celebrating the 100th movie of Ajay Devgn,” read the text merged along with the scenes.

Sharing the clip and wishing her husband a happy 100th, Kajol wrote: “An occasion that definitely calls for a moment. From ‘Phool Aur Kante’ to ‘Zakhm’ to ‘Golmaal’ to ‘Shivaay’ and now finally ‘Tanhaji’! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen you go through. All characters lead back to you.”

“Proudly wishing you a very happy 100th film birthday,” she added.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan also wished the actor with a special mention of his motorcycle stunt segment shown in ‘Golmaal 3’.

“Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone ... from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time ... you’ve come a long long way ... keep riding ... and all the best for ‘Tanhaji’,” wrote the actor.

Directed by Om Raut, Devgn’s 100th film is being produced by the actor himself along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit big screens this year but will now release next year on January 10.

Apart from Devgn, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen sharing screen space with the star after almost 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film ‘Omkara’.